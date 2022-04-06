Lakeside Lutheran Forensics earns state runner-up

LLHS forensics team placed second at WFCA state competition.
(Front, from left) Coach Steve Lauber, Lillian Frohmader, Logan
Wensel, Emma Smulders, Kaelyn Gulczynski, Farah Stuebs, Ambria
McCrary, Grace Meinel, Logan Wensel. (Middle) Mara Minning, Austin
Schwab, Joseph Metzger, John Loest, Elsa Johannson, Aree Huwe, Maria
Vik, Ruby Langille, Clara Grow. (Back) Trey Lauber, Grant Schneider,
Greta Pingel, Matthea Lenz, Grace Cody, Rose Hissom, Ethan Lozano,
Jackson Voelker. Not pictured: Isabella Alvarez, Noelle Vanderhoof,
Julia Schauer, Aubrey Wilke
On Saturday, April 2, the Lakeside Lutheran High School forensics team
culminated their season by participating in the WFCA (Wisconsin
Forensics Coaching Association) state tournament in Eau Claire, Wis.
Hundreds of students from around the state competed in nineteen
categories consisting of persuasive, entertaining, informative,
impromptu, and other speaking skills.
Teams are allowed up to 25 entries and are given points based on their
rank against other students in each of the rounds. Lakeside Lutheran
earned 2nd place in Division 3, behind Wrightstown. Division 3
consisted of high schools with enrollments up to 850 students.
This year, Lakeside transitioned from the Wisconsin High School
Forensics Association contest to the WFCA. “At the WHSFA, the speakers
spoke only once to get a gold, silver or bronze medal. Transitioning
into the WFCA was challenging. It is a very competitive tournament
that concentrated on individual achievement—some competitors spoke a
total of five rounds—combined with team scores,” says Coach Steve
Lauber. “It was great to see our very young team do so well among some
amazing teams from all around the state.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.