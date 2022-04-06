Lakeside Lutheran Forensics earns state runner-up
 LLHS forensics team placed second at WFCA state competition.

(Front, from left) Coach Steve Lauber, Lillian Frohmader, Logan

Wensel, Emma Smulders, Kaelyn Gulczynski, Farah Stuebs, Ambria

McCrary, Grace Meinel, Logan Wensel. (Middle) Mara Minning, Austin

Schwab, Joseph Metzger, John Loest, Elsa Johannson, Aree Huwe, Maria

Vik, Ruby Langille, Clara Grow. (Back) Trey Lauber, Grant Schneider,

Greta Pingel, Matthea Lenz, Grace Cody, Rose Hissom, Ethan Lozano,

Jackson Voelker. Not pictured: Isabella Alvarez, Noelle Vanderhoof,

Julia Schauer, Aubrey Wilke

On Saturday, April 2, the Lakeside Lutheran High School forensics team

culminated their season by participating in the WFCA (Wisconsin

Forensics Coaching Association) state tournament in Eau Claire, Wis.

Hundreds of students from around the state competed in nineteen

categories consisting of persuasive, entertaining, informative,

impromptu, and other speaking skills.

Teams are allowed up to 25 entries and are given points based on their

rank against other students in each of the rounds. Lakeside Lutheran

earned 2nd place in Division 3, behind Wrightstown. Division 3

consisted of high schools with enrollments up to 850 students.

This year, Lakeside transitioned from the Wisconsin High School

Forensics Association contest to the WFCA. “At the WHSFA, the speakers

spoke only once to get a gold, silver or bronze medal. Transitioning

into the WFCA was challenging. It is a very competitive tournament

that concentrated on individual achievement—some competitors spoke a

total of five rounds—combined with team scores,” says Coach Steve

Lauber. “It was great to see our very young team do so well among some

amazing teams from all around the state.”

