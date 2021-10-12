Henry Vilas Zoo will celebrate Halloween all month long this year. Visitors will be able to participate in a self-guided Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, enjoy specials in the Glacier Grille and Chocolate Shoppe, and take a ride on the Haunted Train in the Children’s Zoo. Every weekend the zoo will also be giving out pumpkin enrichment to some of the animals.
“Our goal is to provide a safe and fun place for families to celebrate Halloween all month long,” said Deputy Zoo Director Joseph Darcangelo. “We have come up with some unique activities we think kids of all ages will enjoy.”
The Henry Vilas Zoo will also hold several special events during October including a Mascot Parade at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24. For younger children under four, the zoo will host a Stroller Parade on Friday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m.
“Some of our animals are fascinated by guests in costumes,” said Marketing Manager Kristin Moala. “We want to make sure our animals still have the opportunity to see kids in costumes. The Stroller Parade is a great way for kiddos to come show off their costumes to guests, staff, and our animals.”
With the current rise in COVID-19 cases, the traditional Boo at the Zoo event the Henry Vilas Zoo normally hosts is simply not possible. Boo at the Zoo averages 15,000 guests, which is more people than any other day of the year.
“We are excited to have the Henry Vilas Zoo celebrate Halloween with guests throughout the month of October,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “From Halloween-themed scavenger hunts and train rides to fall specials at the Glacier Grille and Chocolate Shoppe, visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of festivities at the Zoo. Many thanks to the Henry Vilas Zoo staff and volunteers for making this month-long celebration possible.”
For a full list of activities, please visit www.henryvilaszoo.gov/halloween.