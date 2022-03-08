Most of us look for ways to get away from the business of everyday life, and at some time or another, try to find a bit of solace for ourselves.
Yet it’s not easy to get away and spend less time than usual on computers or phones and other devices that compete for our attention.
For author Anne Goodwin, who lives in Madison and Beloit, in her book she describes what has worked for her when she wants to escape from the hustle and bustle.
As a bonus for readers her memoir is filled with beautiful, illustrative photos.
If you are looking for a feel-good book about a family that has found its personal peace in one of nature’s special surroundings at a Wisconsin lake side cottage consider escaping with Come to the Lake Reflections of a Cottage Life. In the book, Anne highlights her experiences of living at the lake in summer.
Lakeside Memories
Come to The Lake evolved as a book after 18 years of note-taking by Goodwin.
Her family has been going to the same original lake cottage for decades. Her book highlights a throwback life to living a lake life without electronic devices vying for attention. She shares memories of summers at one of Wisconsin’s most charming, historic cottages complete with stories about generations of family members who have grown up here.
The writer is a note taker which serves her readers well. She has lived what she writes about cherishing summer lake life in one of the last remaining summer cottages standing on the shores of Pleasant Lake in southeastern Wisconsin. Her book is sketched with absorbing lake experiences along with meticulously recorded moments of raising a gaggle of boys at the lake.
She points out the book is an all-important reminder to take time to disconnect from frenetic activities but reconnect with the gifts we receive from nature, from solitude, from honoring those who came before, from good and nourishing food prepared with love, and from sharing hospitality and from choosing a simpler life.
--By Sharyn Alden