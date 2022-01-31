Children’s & Teen Services
Storytimes will resume with both virtual and in-person options. Please keep an eye on the website and social media for more details!
Other programs starting or resuming in February, in a mix of virtual and in-person formats, include: Young Explorers Club, Lego Club, Family Fun, Gaming with Sammy, Tween Book Club, Teen Creativity Club, Teen Book Club, Teen Gaming and more! Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/sppl-kids-page for more information.
Adult Services
Virtual Cooking Demo: Pakistani Cuisine
Monday, February 7, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom
Warm up your insides with some fun, fresh and easy to prepare food! Join us for a virtual cooking demonstration with local chef, Huma Siddiqui, who will share how to prepare one of her favorite home-cooked recipes from Pakistan: fish tacos topped with pineapple, black bean salsa, and delicious spices. Each registrant will receive a copy of the recipe prior to the program to cook along with Huma. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com, and Zoom details will be emailed to you.
Thierno Diallo Virtual Book Talk
Wednesday, Feb, 16, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom
Sun Prairie author, Thierno Diallo, will discuss his memoir “Nieggri in Moscow under Gorbachev: My Life as a Foreign Student in the USSR”. Diallo has a Master’s degree in Agronomy from the State Agricultural Institute of Kishinev, Moldova — formerly a part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. After working for three years on crops and dairy farms in Normandy, France, he relocated to the US. He is now a Senior Corn Research Specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the owner of Gamou Organic Farms in Mali, and Director of the Nana Foundation. The book chronicles his incredible six year experience in the former Soviet Union during the height of the cold war. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com, and Zoom details will be emailed to you.
Costa Rica Coffee Plantation Tour
Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m., via Zoom
Are you a big coffee lover? Would you like to learn more about the history and chemistry of coffee, as well as where some of the best coffee in the world comes from? Then join us for a virtual live and interactive tour through a Costa Rican coffee plantation. Take a virtual walk around the farm with Alejandro Cano, a Certified Naturalist Tour Guide with 20+ years of experience and founder of Enjoy Virtual Tours Costa Rica. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com, and Zoom details will be emailed to you.
Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club
Sunday, Feb. 27 3-4 p.m.
A monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors. Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin. Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real! This month’s book selection is “Forbidden” by Beverly Jenkins. Copies will be available at the library’s Information Desk for those who register, and may also be available in digital formats from Hoopla. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com, and Zoom details will be emailed to you.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Join the Dream Bus bookmobile on Monday nights at Rolling Prairie apartments, The Element on Main apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools, The Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, and the Sun Prairie YMCA. Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more! Masks are required. Staff will have free masks available upon request.
Mondays:
Rolling Prairie Apartments — 415 S. Bird St.
4 — 4:25 p.m.
The Element on Main Apartments — 102 Park Circle
4:30 — 4:55 p.m.
Vandenburg Heights Park — 1020 Vandenburg St.
5- 5:25 p.m.
Library Board looking for student representatives
The Sun Prairie Public Library has a new and exciting opportunity for high school students, 16 years or older to serve as Student Trustee Advisory Members to the Sun Prairie Public Library Board. Deadline to apply is May 2, 2022. More information, including the position description and application can be found here: www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/library-board.