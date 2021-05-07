Sun Prairie Garden of the Month
Maggie Callahan’s garden at 3235 Old Fox Run in Sun Prairie was named the May Garden of the Month by the Sun Prairie Garden Club.
Sun Prairie Garden Club President Diane Powelka explains why Maggie Callahan’s garden was picked:
Maggie’s yard has a garden bed that makes you want to take a closer look and identify all the plants. Heuchera (coral bells) are plants that have beautiful leaves and are just amazing if you find a variety that will grow in your garden. Maggie has just that kind of garden—the coral bells love it. The Iberis Sempervirens (candy tuff) with bright white flowers really set this garden off. Maggie only grows perennials and her garden’s tulip are just about finished and other plants will be flowering soon.
Here’s what Maggie Callahan has to say about her garden:
What is the history of your garden?
The history of my garden goes back some 25 years. I was tired of replanting annual every year, so I started my perennial garden. What I love about perennials, is that there are colors in my garden during the spring, summer and fall.
What is noteworthy in your garden?
There are a variety of flowers in my gardens. I try to stay with a color palette of pinks, blues, whites and yellows. I have bleeding hearts, tulips, daffodils, forget-me-nots and delphinium.
What are your favorite flowers?
My favorite is the double knock out pink roses that continue to bloom all summer!
What’s your gardening philosophy?
I believe that the beauty of my garden gives me peace and solace.
