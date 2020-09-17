Just in time for back to school! Learn about some of Wisconsin’s first educational pioneers, including Margarethe Shurz, the woman who started the first kindergarten and Lutie Eugenia Stern, a crucial coordinator of Wisconsin’s free traveling library system.
Presented by local historian, Shannon Ferguson-Munns. This Sun Prairie Public Library virtual program will be held via Facebook Live.
Wednesday, Sept. 23 6:30-7 p.m.
Children’s & Teen Services
Live Storytimes start again the week of Sept. 21 — tune in through the Facebook Storytime group or the library’s YouTube channel! Also, keep your eyes peeled for Family Adventure Days, Programming To Go, Teen Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Book Club and more. Finally, don’t forget to check out Window Shopping Wednesday on the Youth Services Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Wednesday — see the new books and other materials!
Find more information on the Sun Prairie Public Library at www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! The Dream Bus will be at the Vandenburg Heights Park meal service site from 12:45-1:15 on Thursdays, September-December. Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing, and check out books, music, movies and more!
To maintain social distancing, on-board service will not be offered. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks.
