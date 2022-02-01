Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sun Prairie Public Library

Get your free COVID-19 vaccine at the Sun Prairie Public Library.

Public Health Madison & Dane County will hold walk-in vaccine clinics in the Sun Prairie Public Library's Community Room on Fridays Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18  from 3-5:30 p.m.

Everyone 5 and older is welcome. No ID or insurance required, but children 5-17 must have a parent or guardian present.

First, second, and booster doses will be offered. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available while supplies last.

