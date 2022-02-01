Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sun Prairie Public Library

Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Get your free COVID-19 vaccine at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Public Health Madison & Dane County will hold walk-in vaccine clinics in the Sun Prairie Public Library's Community Room on Fridays Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 from 3-5:30 p.m.
Everyone 5 and older is welcome. No ID or insurance required, but children 5-17 must have a parent or guardian present.
First, second, and booster doses will be offered. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available while supplies last.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.