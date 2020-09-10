Book talk and signing set for September

Greg Peck, author of the new book “Memories of Marshall, Ups and Downs of Growing Up in a Small Town,” has two Septmber events.
Peck will discuss his book and share a few short readings during a Facebook live event at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Viewers can join the program through the Marshall Area Historical Society’s Facebook page and ask questions. Peck will also talk about his first book, “Death Beyond the Willows,” about a 1927 tragedy that befell a couple from the Marshall and Cottage Grove-Sun Prairie area.
Peck will return to the Marshall Area Historical Society Museum, 128 E. Main St., for a second signing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.
The signing will be outside, or inside if the weather is bad. Social distancing and other protocols will be adhered to.
All profits from “Memories of Marshall” benefit the Marshall Area Historical Society.
Peck is a lifelong Wisconsin resident who lives in Janesville and retired in 2016 as The Janesville Gazette’s opinion page editor. He also worked at newspapers in Oconomowoc and Wisconsin Rapids and won many newspaper and journalism awards during his career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.