Sun Prairie Parks Friends sets Jan. 19 annual meeting, board elections

Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) will hold its first year annual meeting to review its first-year achievements and activities, announce upcoming opportunities, solicit input from members, and to conduct board elections and other business as required by their bylaws.
SPPF members are invited to attend virtually, via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 5 pm. Agenda and the meeting link will be sent to members and those wishing to join the group can do so at www.parksfriends.org for a nominal annual fee and can request the meeting link.
SPPF was formed a year ago by a group of Sun Prairie residents, who are passionate about Sun Prairie parks, recreation opportunities, and forestry enhancement with the purpose of supporting the city’s parks. The group was incorporated as a 501c charitable organization. SPPF’s objectives include volunteer efforts, financial contributions, advocacy, and collaboration to assist in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within Sun Prairie Parks.
The group had a highly successful first year in support of the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department (SPPRFD) programs and facilities. Their major fund-raising activity was to provide matching funds for expanded pickleball facilities at Wyndham Hills Park. They exceeded the $60,000 goal and raised close to $80,000, which will allow the project to be constructed in 2022. The group worked cooperatively with the SPPRFD and the Friends of Wyndham Hills Pickleball Community to raise the needed funds. The funds were accepted in a ceremony at the Sun Prairie City Council meeting on December 20, 2021.
The group also assisted in the largest Earth Day Clean-up of the City’s parks in April of 2021 in cooperation with the SPPRFD and Sun Prairie YMCA. The day saw over 130 volunteers cleanup parks for the season and plant trees years to come. They also installed a pollinator garden in Wetmore Park which was matched with an adjoining garden by SPPRFD. SPPF participated and assisted in other park programs through the year like Concerts in the Parks. They closed out the year by organizing volunteers and building a new playground in Grandview Park. Over 30 volunteers worked over a two-day period to construct the playground equipment and spread mulch for a playing surface that saved the City construction dollars that ultimately supported project enhancements.
The group is planning another exciting year with plans to assist with the SPPRFD Night in the Park at the Wetmore Park skating rink on Jan. 29, continuing Earth Day support on April 23, providing an invasive plant removal program and work session on May 14, and install playground equipment in Royal Oaks Park later in the year. They are also continuing to advocate for park improvements and raise funds to make dreams for Sun Prairie parks come true.
For information on membership in the SPPF, attending the annual member meeting, and group events, please visit https://parksfriends.org/.