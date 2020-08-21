Thanks to a Community Reinvestment Grant from the Willy Street Co-op, Shelter from the Storm Ministries (SFTSM) was able to plant a new Maya Angelou Healing Garden at its Sun Prairie facility for children and adult residents to enjoy.
Named with permission from Angelou's family, the new garden includes semi-dwarf fruit trees, butterfly bushes, and flowering perennials that will grow and fill the space next to SFTSM's patio and playground as the years pass.
SFTSM also included several garden stakes along the path with inspirational quotes from Angelou and dug a round sunken sandbox for children to enjoy.
In the future, SFTSM aims to add seating on the circular patch of sod inside the garden and colorful bird cages (referencing Angelou's “I know why the Caged Bird Sings”) and a little free library with inspirational books for children and adults.
SFTSM hopes to add to the garden each year as area gardeners divide their plants and donate them to the shelter.
Next year, SFTSM also hopes to add a solar water fountain and some wind chimes, and an eating garden.
Several of SFTSM moms and their children helped to plant, spread mulch, and continue to water and weed.
Jung Garden Center in Sun Prairie provided a discount on plants and threw others in for free so SFTSM could stretch the garden budget to fill the space with plants that will -- in about three years -- fill in to provide lush greenery and four varieties of apples, pears and peaches from trees planted in the garden.
SFTSM is a nonprofit organization in Sun Prairie dedicated to serving the needs of single homeless families in the Sun Prairie community. As of July 31, 2020 SFTSM has provided 22,603 safe and warm bed nights for our moms and kids; learn more at sftsm.org.
