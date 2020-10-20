Colonial Club needs volunteers to deliver meals

For almost 40 years, Dave Mahoney has been giving back to his community as a volunteer.
He spend 12 years at the Veterans Administration and 16 years as an Emergency Medical Technician for Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service. He has assisted veterans with their benefits at the Department of Military Affairs Retiree Activity Office, helping with his 7th Honor Flight as a member of the Telephone Pioneers (an organization of retired telephone workers), and in publishing the Sun Prairie VFW newsletter.
Mahoney heard that the Sun Prairie Home Delivered Meals program needed drivers from a friend who delivers meals there. He has enjoyed his experience so far and plans to continue as long as he can.
“I love putting a smile on peoples’ faces and letting them know that someone cares,” Mahoney said.
As a boy Mahoney watched his father help others and feels this value was instilled in him from early on. Mahoney said helping others makes him feel good and that he is making a difference.
Mahoney grew up in Eau Claire and went on to serve in the military for 40 years including service in Vietnam and the Navy reserves. After returning from Vietnam, he attended technical school and worked as a directory assistance operator where he met his wife of 44 years, Shirley. Mahoney worked as a repair technician for 35 years and retired 12 years ago. He and his wife have three grown daughters and four grandchildren. Dave enjoys weekly family dinners where he enjoys doing the cooking. In his spare time, Dave and his wife enjoy camping and traveling.
If you would like to help to provide healthy meals to seniors, the Colonial Club is in need of volunteer drivers. This is a no-contact volunteer job where meals are dropped off at the recipient’s door. Mileage reimbursement is available. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Mary Schmelzer, Driver Services Co-Manager, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, 608-441-7896 or mschmelzer@rsvpdane.org.
