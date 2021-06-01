The Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) has named Chris Gleason as the 2021 state representative in the National Excellence in Teaching Program.
Gleason, an instrumental music educator at Patrick Marsh Middle School in the Sun Prairie School District, was selected for the honor by a committee of Wisconsin Public School educators. This prestigious recognition is bestowed upon one Wisconsin Public School educator each year.
Gleason has received many honors for his excellence in teaching, including 2017 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year and 2019 NEA Global Learning Fellow. He was a 2017 semi-finalist for the GRAMMY Music Educator Award and was the first Wisconsin teacher to be named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year in 50 years.
“Mr. Gleason exemplifies what teaching is,” said WEAC President Ron Martin. “He is dedicated to his students and his profession, reaching out nationally to inspire everyone he encounters.”
The Awards for Teaching Excellence program recognizes educators from around the country who shine in their schools, their communities and their own learning. These educators advocate for each other, the profession, and students and they embrace the diversity of their communities and the wider world.