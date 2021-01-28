City of Sun Prairie announces 73nd annual Groundhog Prognostication event

The City of Sun Prairie is celebrating the 73nd annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication with a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 produced by the Sun Prairie Media Center. The ceremony will begin aired at 7 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place at sunrise.
Join in on a fun morning filled with surprises to hear Jimmy’s prediction! Jimmy the Groundhog has an extremely high accuracy rate on his annual predictions, making him an outstanding leader in meteorological circles.
You can tune into the special broadcast via TDS Channel 1013 (HD), Charter Channel 983 (SD only), Roku app (search for KSUN), Apple TV app (search for KSUN), Mobile app (search for Sun Prairie Media Center in app store or Google Play), https://sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun/, or the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page.
New to the City of Sun Prairie’s annual Groundhog Prognostication event this year, is The Great Groundhog Scavenger Hunt! Get out and explore Sun Prairie from Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, in search of Jimmy! Pictures of Jimmy the Groundhog will be hid in various outdoor locations throughout the City of Sun Prairie. Each picture will have a unique QR code for you to scan, for you to enter for a chance to win the prize of a gift card/s, donated by Sun Prairie businesses. Visit The Great Groundhog Scavenger Hunt event on the Visit Sun Prairie Facebook page for more information, and for clues. Clues will be posted to the Visit Sun Prairie Facebook page on Jan. 29.
Businesses and organizations throughout the City of Sun Prairie will be offering a variety of Groundhog Day specials:
The official Prognostication will be posted on the “Visit Sun Prairie” and “Downtown Sun Prairie” Facebook pages.
Check out the City of Sun Prairie’s website page for the history of Groundhog Day: http://www.cityofsunprairie.com/840/Groundhog-Day
