Be part of a local food drive and help neighbors in need.
Sun Prairie's Patrick Marsh Middle School community service learning club, Panther Pack, along with PASS AmeriCorps is putting on their annual Halloween-themed food drive: 'Trick or Treat so Others Can Eat!'
The food drive is Oct. 19-30. Donate non-perishable food items to two drop-off locations: The Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie (232 Windsor St., Sun Prairie) and Heartland Church (800 Wilburn Road, Sun Prairie). A food barrel will be at each location for donations to be placed in. All donations go to Sun Prairie's local food bank, The Sunshine Place, or to PMMS's food pantry to help students and families in need.
Right now in America, 1 in 6 students are facing food insecurity which can lead to a multitude of health complications. Let's all work together, Sun Prairie, to help everyone stay happy, healthy, and fed this fall season.
