Two Sun Prairie entrepreneurs have joined with a Madison-based kombucha maker to toast the health of customers.
The trio are producing good-for-you beverages with NessAlla Kombucha and Upside Grounds nutrient-fortified coffees.
Brook Hanson, who started Upside Grounds in 2019, partnered with Jillian White to form Upside Beverage Co. The company recently bought NessAlla Kombucha, co-founded by Alla Tsypin.
NessAlla has gained a following since 2008, producing its fermented probiotic drink made from Rishi Tea and other natural ingredients. Fan-favorite flavors include mango turmeric, oolong, raspberry, blueberry, peach blush, lemongrass ginger and juniper rose.
The ancient tradition of brewing kombucha is thought to have originated in China and is touted for its natural effervescent quality with probiotics and vitamins.
Tsypin, an herbalist, said the final creation has the power of health-boosting teas and herbs, that more people are reaching for these days.
“With COVID-19, people are looking for ways to boost their immune system and cut things out of their diet that isn’t good for them,” said Tsypin.
Special premium brews include Magic Matcha with matcha tea, Blue Majik and sea salt, Butterfly Effect crafted with jasmine green tea and butterfly pea flower, and J-Hops with Rishi’s Juniper White Rose tea and citrusy Mosaic hops.
Hanson and White acquired NessAlla in February after NessAlla declared bankruptcy last year. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions cut NessAlla’s business nearly 40 percent as restaurants, cafes and bars closed down, and customers changed their shopping habits.
But Tsypin said the new ownership is a great opportunity.
“COVID took a big chunk out of us,” Tsypin said. “But with Brook and Jillian on board with Upside Grounds, it couldn’t be a better situation now.”
It’s also a boost for customers, according to Tsypin, who is remaining on at NessAlla.
“There has been a lot of positive feedback from customers and the community because they are excited that we are still in business, moving forward, and still producing the product that everyone loves,” Tsypin added.
Upside Grounds, a Sun Prairie company, will transition to NessAlla’s Garver Feed Mill headquarters, located at 3233 Garver Green, on Madison’s east side.
The company’s product line includes MOMbie Coffee infused with electrolytes, that is sourced from coffee beans grown by women in Honduras, www.mombiecoffee.com.
Prairie Athletic Club in Sun Prairie was one of the first local businesses to feature the coffee at its cafe.
Hanson said buying NessAlla fits into her concept of good-for-you beverages.
“We want to bring beverages to customers that have more than flavor; that actually does something good for your body,” she said.
NessAlla focuses on the Midwest market and with a recent survey showing that only a small percentage of people know of kombucha, Tsypin said there’s more people yet to discover the beverage.
“This tells me that there is a lot of room for growth,” she said. “It is a multi-billion industry that is growing every year.”
NessAlla can be purchased at area grocery stores and online at nessalla.com for pick-up at the Garver Mills locations.
As COVID-19 restrictions are eased, more businesses are bringing back NessAlla Kombucha to its customers; nearly 20% of its business was keg sales to restaurants and bars.
“We are starting to see sales go up now that things are re-opening,” White said. “With new ownership, we are hoping to have a fresh start and re-introduce ourselves.”
Kombucha can be an alternative to alcoholic drinks, with trace amounts of alcohol, between .03-.05%, that is equivalent to ripe banana.
But the fermented brews are also great mixers with liquors to create cocktails, or beer to make radlers.
Food can also get a burst of flavor by adding kombucha. Recipes for blueberry kombucha applesauce, lemon artichoke hummus, hollandaise sauce, and more can be found on the NessAlla website, https://nessalla.com.
Since the NessAlla acquisition was announced in February, Hanson and White have been busy learning about the kombucha side of the business from Tsypin and bouncing ideas off one another on new products and marketing ideas.
“We plan on growing,” Hanson added, “and there are tons of things coming out.”
