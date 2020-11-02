Bank of Sun Prairie supports Thanksgiving basket program

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the Sun Prairie Emergency pantry is preparing to feed people over the holidays. Thanks to a recent $7,000 donation from the Bank of Sun Prairie, 400 families will be feed this year. The bank supports the food pantry’s turkey basket program each year supplying Sun Prairie area residents with turkey and all the trimmings for the holidays. This year with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy, more families are in need of food during the holidays.
