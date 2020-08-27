The lights went up on Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s (SPCT) first production 50 years ago on Oct. 9, 1970. Since that time, the local, community-based arts organization has produced over 200 shows. And, thousands of people have shared their time and talents onstage, backstage and in the front of the house with Sun Prairie and the surrounding community.
Since productions first began, there have only been two years when SPCT produced only one show for the stage. The first year was 1970. The production was the organization’s first show, “Absence of a Cello.” The second year is 2020. This year, the only show to make it to the stage prior to the pandemic was the organization’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot” in January.
SPCT’s first season also included a performance of the Broadway classic “Fiddler on the Roof.” Over its 50-year history, the organization has produced a range of musicals, children’s theater productions, comedies and dramas. Shows produced include favorites such as “Oliver,” “Annie,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “On Golden Pond,” “The Odd Couple” and “Guys and Dolls.” “The Sound of Music” remains the organization’s best-selling show, with over 2,000 tickets sold for the performance run.
In 1976, the City of Sun Prairie approved a recommendation from the park commission to lease 3.5 acres of land from the Arthur Bradley Farm on the city’s south side to Sun Prairie Civic Theatre. The lease extended into perpetuity as long as the property was used for theatrical purposes and improvements were made. At the time, the property included two barns, two garages, three silos and numerous other structures.
The first summer, volunteers spent hours removing 10 smaller farm structures and cleaning the barn. The barn cleanout included removing floor-to-ceiling hay and five-foot-high piles of impacted pig manure. Screens were nailed across open windows. And, the battered barn door was replaced by hinged doors that lock.
Since that first summer, the barn has undergone additional renovations and improvements. In 1991, significant renovations were made. A new roof was put on. A loft was built on the north end of the barn. Bathrooms and a kitchen were built under the loft. The lower level was enclosed. Furnaces were installed. And, the present-day costume shop was built. Over the years, the inventory in the costume shop has grown to fill a significant portion of the lower level. The costumes are shared with community theatre groups throughout southern Wisconsin.
The SPCT barn still serves as the organization’s primary space for auditions, rehearsals and membership meetings. Most performances are held at either the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie East High School or the Cardinal Heights Theater in the former high school, now Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
From time to time, the organization branched out to perform in other venues. In fall 2018, the organization received special permission to host performances of the thriller drama “The Bad Seed” at the barn. And, for the last several years, SPCT partnered with Buck & Honey’s restaurant to stage murder mystery dinner theater performances at the restaurant’s Sun Prairie location. Additional forms of theater include Shakespeare Reader’s Theater and live on-air productions of Old Time Radio shows under the banner of Prairie Reader’s Theater. In 2013, SPCT staged the “world premiere” of a locally written musical, “Caffeine Dreams.”
Since 1975, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre has staged annual children’s theater productions designed to introduce youth to the performing arts. In the beginning, adults performing themed shows for children. Productions evolved over time. Today, the performances are staged by children for children with adult mentors working with high-school students on backstage production roles.
In 2015, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre became one of the first chapters of The Penguin Project, a national program with 43 chapters throughout the United States. The program provides a supportive environment for children with disabilities to explore their creative talents. Each year a group of artists from greater Madison take to the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical. All roles are filled by children with special needs. And, artists are joined on stage by peer mentors who volunteer to work side-by-side with the artists during the five-month rehearsal process. During the show, the mentors appear “in the background” to provide the artists direct assistance if needed. This year’s production of “The Music Man Jr.” was postponed until early summer 2021.
Distinguished alumni of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre include Natalie Buster, Michael Hartung, Gail Bennet, Tari Kelly, Mary Kate Hartung, Cameron Chase and Ken Urso. Buster performed in the national tour of “42nd Street” and in numerous off-Broadway shows.
Michael Hartung recently played a Lost Boy in “Peter Pan Live” on NBC. He was also a member of the ensemble and understudy for the role of Barnaby Tucker in the Broadway production of “Hello, Dolly” starring Bette Midler. Alumane Gail Bennet’s career highlights include the first national tour of “Mary Poppins,” where she performed the title role over 100 times.
Tari Kelly was recently seen in the national tour of “Anastasia” and performed in numerous Broadway shows, national tours and on regional stages. Mary Kate Hartung performed in the national tour of “Finding Neverland” and also dances professionally. Cameron Chase performed on Disney Cruise Lines and is now a graduate instructor of theater with Michigan State University. Ken Urso currently serves as the program director of professional development at the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York.
Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is running an online summer camp for children going into sixth through twelfth grade this fall. Teams are also producing on an online cabaret performance titled “The COVID Cabaret.” SPCT hopes to resume live stage productions this winter with the comedy “I Hate Hamlet” and this spring with the production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical.”
Find more information and upcoming productions at sunprairiecivictheatre.com.
