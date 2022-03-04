An impromptu meet-up with friends on a Friday ended up with 20-year-old Jerome Witherill at Marine Corps boot camp on Monday.
It turned out that those years in the “Corps” were some of the best the 87-year-old Sun Prairie residents can recall.
Witherill was a young man from a small town — Grand Rapids, Minnesota — with a penchant for adventure and the Marine Corps lead him to London, Lebanon, and some other pretty swanky surroundings.
It was 1957 when Witherill landed what he calls “a pretty cushy job” in London as an orderly for a succession of four-star admirals.
But with his boss being the Commander in Chief of Naval Forces Europe, Witherill was soon in the middle of a crisis in the Middle East.
Lebanon was the scene of a civil war between Muslims and Christians and the U.S. government feared instability in the Middle East with recent coups of pro-American governments elsewhere. Instructions from Washington D.C. were for the Marines to put down any Muslim insurgence against the pro-American government in Lebanon.
“The admiral had heard that there was going to be a coup-d’etat where one of the non-Christian leaders were going to overthrow the government in Lebanon,” Witherill said.
Witherill boarded a plane with the admiral to Lebanon as thousands of Marine invaded Beirut on July 15, 1958, and took over the airport.
The scene was a little comical, Witherill said when the Marines hit Beirut’s beaches in full military gear with weapons loaded and were greeted by sunbathers and swimmers who largely ignored the show of force. But it was a serious situation, with the US flexing its muscles in its first combat role in the Middle East. In the mountains, the Muslim groups gathered and would occasionally take some shots at troops.
Witherill served as the admiral’s bodyguard armed with a pistol and machine gun.
“Fortunately, nothing ever happened,” Witherill remembers.”Nobody wanted to shoot at us.”
Witherill was back in London by October 1958, when the conflict ended in Lebanon,
Living large in London
London in the mid-1950s was a place of adventure, opportunity and excitement, Witherill remembers. A young Queen Elizabeth succeeded her late father and there was optimism after the dark days of World War II.
With Witherill’s post as the admiral’s second-hand man, he was swept into a world of dignitaries, social standing and a higher class of life.
Witherill’s intelligence impressed the military’s highest echelon. He had scored at the top of his class of recruits and was named Guide during boot camp in San Diego. With manners and a work ethic, Witherill was a Marine who could be counted on.
“Whenever I got an assignment I was often in charge, I took it seriously,” Witherill said. “So whatever we did, we did it well and I wouldn’t let them screw up. After getting accolades for having done well, they would just come to me.”
Polite and well-mannered, the young Marine was invited to formal balls, dances and other events. After helping to set up an event to benefit orphans he was invited to a tea with Princess Margaret and shook her hand.
Another time a British Marine friend invited Witherill to peek into Lord Mountbatten’s office when he was away.
“It was like walking into a museum with his sabers and all the memorabilia,” Witherill remembers.
Mountbatten unexpectedly returned to find Witherill in his office but instead of getting mad, he gave him a tour.
During his free time, Witherill was captain of the American rugby team, the first to play England since World War II. Newspaper clippings of the day told the story of the “Leathernecks in London” playing the popular British sport.
“Their full-back skipper, J. Witherill, played a game of the highest class, not mishandling the ball once, whilst his kicking was superb—long, high and a few yards in from touch—and kept the Woolwich team pegged back in their own half for most of the game.”
Witherill enjoyed the bloody and bone-breaking competition traveling to Ireland and France.
The young Marine was also a “people person” and made it his goal to be invited over to locals’ homes. He would bring bottles of American Coca-Cola and other small gifts for his host’s hospitality and was eager to learn their language and eat their foods.
“I wanted to meet their families and see how they lived,” Witherill said.
After his military service, Witherill used the GI Bill to get a master’s and Ph.D. in engineering, and eventually landed at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater teaching for more than 26 years.
The next generationIn a few short months, Witherill’s 18-year-old son Daniel is set to join the Marine Corps with his sights on the Academy and then a job in an overseas embassy.
Witherill says he didn’t influence his son, instead it was a Marine Corps recruiter at a county fair that encouraged him to join the military. The Sun Prairie High School student claimed the fastest time up the climbing wall and left the competition behind with more than 30 chin-ups.
Serving in the military is a Witherill family tradition. His grandfather fought in the Spanish-American War, his father was in World War II and his uncle, a jet pilot, died while in service. Witherill’s brother is also a Marine, along with other nephews and nieces.
Joining the Marine Corps, Witherill says, was one of his best life decisions.
“I loved it,” Witherill said. “ And I made the best of it.”