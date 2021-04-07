City’s first splash pad to open this summer

Wetmore Park’s splash pad will be unveiled by the end of June as part of its inaugural season.
The splash pad will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and admission is free. Director of Parks and Recreation Kristin Grissom expects to nail down the specific opening date by mid-May.
The splash pad will be decked out with a garden-theme. The Wetmore Park project also includes new playground equipment and other park upgrades.
The splash pad project received $250,000 from an anonymous donor. A ceremony this spring will reveal the donor and naming of the splash pad and playground, Grissom said.
Along with the Family Aquatic Center on Linnerud Drive, the splash pad at 555 North St. will boost water recreation for kids.
Splash pads have become popular nationwide as a less expensive alternative to public pools. The city of Madison has three, and others have popped in other suburbs, including the Village of Windsor that opened in 2016.
