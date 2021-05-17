Sun Prairie Business Improvement District members cleaned up downtown Sun Prairie on Thursday, May 13.
Volunteers included business owners and employees, property owners, BID Board members, volunteers of the Crosse House, and Sun Prairie High School DECA students.
Nearly 50 people worked in the public areas of the Business Improvement District and the Crosse House property.
The Spring Clean-Up event goal was to bring awareness to littering in downtown and remind everyone that beautifying downtown is beneficial to the success of the community.
The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District’s (BID) supports the development, improvement, and promotion of the downtown area for the economic benefit of all businesses within the district as well as the general social and economic benefit of the people of the City of Sun Prairie and its visitors.
