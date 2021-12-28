"I Hate Hamlet" debuts Jan. 21

Opening January 21, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s production of “I Hate Hamlet” is a witty comedy about fame, love, duty and whether anyone still cares about Shakespeare. The show runs for six performances Jan. 21-30 at the Cardinal Heights Theater located in Sun Prairie’s Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
Written by Paul Rudnick, the show’s story revolves around television star Andrew Rally, who seems to have it all. Fame. Celebrity. A beautiful girlfriend. The perfect New York apartment. And what may be a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity to play Hamlet in Central Park.
Only, things aren't as perfect as they seem. Andrew's hit television series has been canceled. His girlfriend is committed to "saving herself" until marriage. And, to top it off, he hates Hamlet ... the part, the play, everything about it.
Worried about his career, and unsure of his talents as a stage actor, Andrew doesn't know what to do. His girlfriend wants him to be the romantic hero of the stage. His Hollywood friend wants him to pursue a lucrative TV deal. And help ends up coming from a most unlikely source when the ghost of famed Shakespearean actor John Barrymore makes a grand appearance.
From the moment Barrymore returns from the dead, Andrew's life is no longer his own to control. Bolstered by their egos (and perhaps a bit of champagne), the two actors engage in a wildly funny duel over everything from women, love, success, duty, television ... and the fact Andrew is failing as Hamlet.
Although no stranger to the stage, Director Francisco Torres is making his directorial debut with the community theater group. The cast includes Dakota Viken as Andrew Rally, James Donovan House as John Barrymore, Kelli Fall as Felicia Dantine, Stephanie Frank as Deirdre McDavey, Meredith Altman as Lilian Troy and Don Rogers as Gary Peter Lefkowitz. Viken and Frank were most recently in the cast of “Matilda the Musical.” House and Altman were last seen in the group’s production of “Mary Poppins.” Rogers was in the group’s production of “The Game’s Afoot.” This is Fall’s first show with the group.
Performances of “I Hate Hamlet” are Jan. 21-30 at the Cardinal Heights Theater located in Sun Prairie’s Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School at 220 Kroncke Drive. Evening performances will be at 7:30 pm. on Jan. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 30.
General admission tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for children and students. Tickets may be purchased prior to the performances online at sunprairiecivictheatre.com or in-person at The Piano Gal Shop in downtown Sun Prairie. Tickets will also be sold at each performance.
SPCT is a community of volunteers sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience. Anyone interested in getting involved or supporting the organization can learn more at sunprairiecivictheatre.com.