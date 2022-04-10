Colonial Club
The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.

The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are no longer required, however, we support anyone wishing to wear a mask.

Monday, April 11

• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.

• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome

• Bingo 1 p.m.

• Mahjong 2 p.m.

• Chorus in the ADC 2 p.m.

• Line Dancing 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

• Music and Motion 9 a.m.

• Rummikub 10 a.m.

• Euchre 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.

• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

• Canasta 12:30 p.m.

• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.

• FOX Rehab presentation: Tools and Tips for Safety and Independence 2 p.m.

Friday, April 15

• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.

• Mahjong 10 a.m.

• Dominoes 10 a.m.

• Lunch 11:30 a.m.

Mother’s Day Celebration

Save the date! Mark your calendar for Friday, May 6 at 2 p.m. for a Mother’s Day Celebration. Entertainer Mike Massey will provide an afternoon of music while moms enjoy drinks and desserts. Moms of all ages are welcome! Doors open at 1:30 p.m. RSVP to 608-837-4611. Cost is $12/person and $10/person for Club 301 members.

