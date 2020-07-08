Groundswell Conservancy has recently completed improvements at the Patrick Marsh Wildlife area that include a freshly graveled drive and parking area off Stone Quarry Road and a culvert crossing near the Derby Drive entrance. The problems were created by increase use and erosion damage.
A culvert crossing now provides better access to Patrick Marsh’s south side at Derby Drive. The partnership project was engineered by volunteer Bill Dunlop, constructed by the City of Sun Prairie, and topsoiled and planted by the Conservancy’s Prairie Partners internship crew.
The project was made possible by the Natural Resources Foundation’s Norma and Stanley Deboer Quiet Trails Fund, James E. Dutton Foundation, and Groundswell Conservancy supporters.
Groundswell received funding from the Alliant Energy Foundation and the James E. Dutton Foundation to re-surface and lay new gravel at the parking lot and along the trail to the observation platform.
Patrick Marsh surrounds Brazee Lake with over 18 acres of prairie and 60 acres of open water, it is the perfect place to spend the afternoon. In 2015, several new visitors features were installed including a wildlife viewing platform, information signs, upgraded trails and additional access to Sun Prairie neighborhoods.
Groundswell Conservancy maintains the Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area. For more information on Groundswell Conservancy call 608-258-9797 or go visit www.groundswellwisconsin.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.