Fox and Branch virtual concert July 8

For over two decades, Dave Fox and Will Branch have energized audiences in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. Their dynamic mix of old-time music, original songs, and family folk music appeals to children and adults, giving everyone a chance to participate. Some of the music will be familiar to many families, but the duo will also introduce new material that will surprise and amuse children and adults alike. Fox and Branch gathers its material from American roots sources and from world traditions. View the concert live on Sun Prairie Library Youth Services Facebook Page on Wednesday, July 8 at 3 p.m.
The video will be available for viewing until 3 p.m. on July 15.
