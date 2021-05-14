Pods debut at Strawberry Fest

Strawberry Fest will have reserved seating at its June 19—a new twist to keep people safe during the pandemic.
Colonial Club’s popular festival will have live music by Nine Thirty Standard at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be plenty of food on hand with fresh strawberries, strawberry shortcake, brats, hot dogs, kettle corn, beer and wine.
Festival-goers can reserve a small pod for $20 that seats up to 6 or $40 for a 12-seat pod. The fee includes one complimentary round of beverages, a tote bag and a chance to win a $100 cash prize.
Colonial Club Director Bob Power said reserved seating will help adhere to public health social distancing guidelines. Pods will be cleaned and sanitized between shows and guests won’t have to wear a face mask while seated but will while walking around the festival.
“We realize that people are excited to get outside, relax, listen to the great music and have a cold one,” Power said. “But we also want to make sure that we present a safe environment for everyone. It will be up to our guests to help make this happen.”
Pod popularity has spiked across the country with people wanting to get outside and socialize. Breese Stevens Terrace in Madison will offer pods during this year’s summer concert season and also for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square.
Power estimates that there will be 15-18 pods available at Strawberry Fest, so people are encouraged to reserve one soon by calling the Colonial Club at (608) 837-4611. Chair seating on the driveway will be available at no cost.
Last year Strawberry Fest was held as a drive-thru event to curb the spread of the virus. Power said this year’s event is a step closer to a normal Strawberry Fest.
The festival is one of the biggest Colonial Club fundraisers, so Power encourages people to show support for the organization by coming out on June 19.
For more event info, contact Colonial Club at (608) 837-4611 or info@colonialclub.org.