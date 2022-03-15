GiGi’s Playhouse will shine on World Down Syndrome Day, March 21

GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers celebrates Down syndrome every day. March 21 is the day to share it with the world. The 21st day of March was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.
World Down Syndrome Day is a global event to raise public awareness, promote inclusivity, encourage advocacy, and support the wellbeing of those living with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Madison is working alongside our network of 55 playhouses, throughout the United States and Mexico, and 82 countries globally, to celebrate with the community.
Activities
Sunday 3/20, 2 p.m. Virtual screening of the documentary “Iron Family” in partnership with Arts for All Wisconsin and Waisman Center. A virtual, live panel discussion will follow the screening of this film about a woman with Down syndrome who is an aspiring actress and playwrite.
Monday 3/21 5:30 p.m. Live, in-person dance class at the Playhouse for teens and adults in partnership with Magnum Opus Ballet.
All community members are welcome to participate in the virtual screening of the Iron Family by registering at gigisplayhouse.org
Go to iacceptyou.org to take The Pledge Of Acceptance and register to participate in the GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge fundraiser 5 krun/1 mile walk happening 4/30/21 at gigismadison.org or simply donate to help GiGi’s Playhouse fulfill its mission to provide free educational, therapeutic and vocational programs for individuals with Down syndrome.