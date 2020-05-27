Aged Cheddar Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake
SERVINGS 8
Ingredients
4 cups chopped rhubarb (about 1 pound)
1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
1/2 cup packed brown sugar, divided
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
3 large eggs, room temperature
1/4 cup sour cream
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 3/4 cups cake flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
6 ounces Deer Creek 1 Year Select Specialty Cheddar cheese, finely shredded (1 1/2 cups)
Sweetened whipped cream
Instructions
Heat oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of a greased 9-inch round baking pan or 10-inch ovenproof skillet with parchment paper; grease paper. Combine the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar in a large bowl; spread on the bottom of prepared pan.
Cream the butter, remaining sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each until well combined. Beat in sour cream and vanilla.
Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture just until moistened. Fold in cheddar. Spoon batter over rhubarb mixture. Bake for 50-60 minutes or a until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Carefully run a knife around edges of pan before inverting onto a serving platter. Remove parchment paper. Serve with whipped cream.
--Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
