Pollinator garden planned for Wetmore Park

The Sun Prairie Parks Friends, inc (SPPF) group will partner with the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department to build a pollinator garden at Wetmore Park.
The garden is anticipated to be about 115 square feet in area and include nearly 24 different species of plantings and an educational kiosk sign. The garden will provide nectar and pollen to help promote the health of bees, butterflies, birds, and other pollinators.
“Pollinators are a crucial part of our ecosystem. They provide the necessary service of pollinating plants required by more than two-thirds of the world’s crops” said Cindy Burtley, Sun Prairie Parks & Forestry Division Manager. “Many pollinators are experiencing significant population declines... attributed to habitat loss, nutritional deficiency, parasites, pathogens, chemical exposure, and extreme weather events.”
SPPF provided a detailed plan to the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Commission (PRFC) outlining the proposed project at the May 12, 2021 meeting. The commission unanimously approved the project and
Barb Bailey, PRFC Commissioner, indicated her support for the garden by saying “I think it’s absolutely top-notch, just great. We need to get our family and friends on board for supporting it financially as well.”
The project is being funded through a crowd-funding method in which 25 sponsorships are available for $20 each to help cover the $500 in garden costs.
Within a day of the commission’s approval of the project, nearly 25% of the funds had been raised for the garden. Those interested in sponsoring the project can visit www.parksfriends.org and find more information in the Events section.
Sponsors will be welcome to help plant the garden on Saturday, June 5 and will be listed on the permanent kiosk sign at the garden.
“This is a very simple project to execute and will have a lasting impact for the neighborhood.” said Jonathan Stevens, Board President of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends. “Weeding, watering, and annual maintenance of the garden will be done by neighbors and will not require hardly any attention from the parks crews.”
A pollinator garden located on the North side of Linnerud Dr, near the Sun Prairie Community Gardens, was built several years ago in cooperation with Dane County Extension. That garden serves as a model for future pollinator gardens. Plants in the Linnerud Drive pollinator garden will be split and planted in the new Wetmore Park garden to help reduce costs.
The Sun Prairie ParksFriends hope to replicate the gardens at more parks throughout Sun Prairie and similarly propagate plants from the other gardens. Several sponsorships for the project are still needed and
To learn more about the Sun Prairie Parks Friends and how to donate to the pollnator garden project, visit www.parksfriends.org.