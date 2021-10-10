Virtual series aims to stop bullying

Bullying knows no boundaries and can be experienced in every phase of life and in every environment. Bullying can be physically, emotionally, and developmentally damaging for individuals and entire communities, including people of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, and abilities.
October is an important time to address these issues as City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser proclaims October anti-bullying month.
In order to address the many aspects of bullying, the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie (ABC of SP), in partnership with the Sun Prairie Media Center, to create a yearlong educational series, presented by experts on each topic, discussing the effects of bullying on brain development and addressing a wide range of issues associated with bullying. The ABC of Sun Prairie Anti-Bullying Series 2021-2022,
You can watch each monthly episode, at your convenience. The series will premiere on Oct. 13, 2021, on National Stop Bullying Day. For more information about this series, go to Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ABCofSP) or contact Juanona Brewster at juanona.brewster@gmail.com. The series will be available ‘on demand’ at the Sun Prairie Media Center (https://sunprairiemediacenter.com).
The Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie is focused on stopping bullying in the community, in alignment with efforts by the school district to stop bullying within schools. ABC of SP will accomplish these goals through education, intervention, and prevention.
ABC of SP recognizes that:
• Bullying can be systemic, verbal, physical, or virtual intimidation, and is often repetitive, deliberate action that can include racist behaviors.
• Bullying is directed at a person or group of people; bullying happens in schools, athletics, buses, social media, online gaming, senior housing facilities & organizations.
• Various researchers have concluded that bullying is the most common form of violence in schools. Bullying affecting millions of American children, adolescents, and adults annually. Thousands of Wisconsin children, adolescents, and adults are affected by bullying annually.
• Targets of bullying are at increased risk for depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties, lower academic achievement, dropping out of school, and students who are repeatedly bullied often fear such activities as riding the bus, going to school, interacting online, and attending community activities.
• Those who witness bullying often feel less safe, helpless to stop it, and intimidated.
• In addition, those who bully may themselves have experienced bullying behavior and may be at greater risk of engaging in more serious violent behaviors.
For information about the Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie, to sponsor or donate to ABC of SP, or to volunteer contact info@abcofsp.com or visit abcofsp.com.