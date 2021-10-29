It was the graveyard out back that sold Aaron Vokoun on his Silverado Drive home.
With a pirate ship, candy cannon, and smoke-blowing dragon in the front yard and the cemetery in his backyard, Vokoun — a self-confessed Halloween addict — knew he had found his dream house.
Since September, the newly relocated Sun Prairie resident has been preparing for his favorite holiday and continuing a family tradition.
When the Vokouns lived in Tulsa, more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters visited their decorated home. Last year when they lived in Chicago, Vokoun decided to go all out to lift the spirits of neighborhood kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, and most importantly, celebrate his son River’s birthday—the day after Halloween.
“I was working from home and wanted to do something for his birthday and the creative juices started flowing…and it all went downhill from there,” Vokoun says with a laugh.
In the workings of Aaron’s imagination, rubber balls spray-painted in black become cannonballs, wagon wheels turn into a pirate ship’s steering, and tiki torches morph to skull lanterns.
With the family’s move to Sun Prairie in June, Vokoun transplanted his Halloween cache and has been adding more, creating displays in his garage of the family’s 1652 Silverado Drive home.
“My parole officer (jokingly referring to his wife Jessica) says the decorations can’t come out until October, but I started sneaking them in by September,” Vokoun said with a grin.
Vokoun scours Facebook Marketplace, thrift stores and Pinterest for ideas to add to his Halloween collection. As a medical sales company rep, he has access to discarded wooden pallets that he turns into treasure chests, spooky signs and haunted ships.
Growing up in a conservative Christian family, Vokoun was inspired by his mom, who was a florist and loved to decorate for the holidays.
“I guess I got the creative gene from her,” Vokoun says, as he showed off a treasure chest filled with gold coins.
It looks like the tradition will continue in the Vokoun family: son River is especially fond of Halloween because he likes to help his dad create the scary settings in their yard.
“The movie ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ got me into Halloween,” says the 6-year-old, dressed as a pirate.
River likes to invite neighborhood kids to check out the family’s Halloween house and even lends out inflatables, that won’t fit in his family’s crowded front yard, to his friends.
Even if the Vokoun’s neighbors were scratching their heads wondering what the newcomers were doing when they moved in this summer, they are all Halloween converts now. Vokoun’s neighbors joked that they are going to pool their resources together and create one big competing Halloween display.
“The neighbors have been actually been really nice,” Vokoun says. “We invited a bunch of them over a couple of weeks ago and they said I clearly won the contest.”
The No. 1 question people ask Vokoun is not for decorating advice, but where he stores all the stuff when Halloween is over.
“I always reply by asking them if they have any basement storage space I could use,” Vokoun says.
With just days until Halloween, River said the family has been storing candy (“like maybe 50,000, or maybe hundreds”) waiting for trick-or-treaters to come. Vokoun emphasizes that’s someone else’s responsibility, ’’the decorating is my job, handing out the candy is my wife’s job.”
Vokoun says next year he may switch up the Halloween theme—going with his wife Jessica and River’s pick— a mad scientist laboratory—or something else that sprouts from his mind.
Another grand plan of Vokoun’s is to create a walk-through haunted house where visitors end up in the cemetery in the backyard.
The Sun Prairie resident, who is a member of the Halloween Addicts Facebook group, admits it’s an obsession so strong that he’s already planning out his next spooky creation.
“To me, it’s fun,” Vokoun says. “And it gives kids an opportunity to do something different and get off their screens and interact with people.”
The Vokoun Family Halloween House is at 1652 Silverado Drive.