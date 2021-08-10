After almost two years since the building project at Burke Lutheran Church was completed. The project included building a new office, education and fellowship area and moving the church sanctuary that was build in 1899. This project allowed the church to upgrade the facilities and make it handicapped accessible while maintaining the historical beauty of the sanctuary.
To celebrate the completion Burke will be holding an open house on Sunday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is invited tour the new facility, enjoy food and music along with children’s activities. Worship service is at 10 a.m., everyone is welcome.
It is our vision, at Burke Lutheran Church, to share the Word of God with all whom we encounter. Each person is given God’s renewing grace and is granted the ability to share this good news through our daily lives, All are welcome with compassion and love.
Burke Lutheran is an ELCA congregation dedicated to and excited about spreading the good word of Christ! The mission can best be explained in three ways: Preach, Teach, and Reach.
Burke Lutheran is located at 5720 Portage Road, Madison. For more information contact the church office at 608-244-8486