Seven hundred seventy students have been named to the Viterbo University 2020 fall semester dean’s list.

Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 GPA with no incomplete grades to qualify for the dean’s list. Part-time students must have completed a total of 15 semester hours of credit for letter grades at Viterbo with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Part-time students must also complete a minimum of six semester hours of credit for letter grades and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or above with no incompletes.

Viterbo is a liberal arts university located in La Crosse, Wis. Viterbo was founded in 1890 by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.

Sun Prairie

Kelly Brehmer

Mariah Calkins

Natalie Davies

Erin Milleville

McKaylla O’Rourke

Cady Otto

