Helping out the hungry during the Knights of Columbus Food Drive on May 15 from 1-6 p.m. and May 16 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1611 N. Bristol St. Sun Prairie.
The food drive will benefit The River Food Pantry, the largest food pantry in Dane County. The pantry is seeing very high demand due the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Suggested donation items: boxed meals, canned fruit, cereals, juices, noodles, pasta sauce, ramen, spaghetti, diapers, dishwashing soap, shampoo, feminine hygiene products and cleaning supplies.
Serving Dane County since 2006, The River Food Pantry provides food, resources and faith to build a stronger community. Services include free groceries, meals and clothing, as well as free mobile lunches for children and teens on non-school days. The River serves over 1,000 households every week.
