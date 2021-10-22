The Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission (Dane Arts) recently approved the distribution of over $99,000 in funds for the second grant cycle of 2021 with 43 project grants and three capital grants were awarded.
The Music Academy of Sun Prairie received a $1,347 grant.
The Dane Arts grants are funded by county dollars in conjunction with private donations from the Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.
The next project grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2022 at 4 p.m.