Disney’s Moana JR. is playing at Cardinal Heights Theatre Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at 2 & 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.
The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film Moana. The Cardinal Heights Performers cast and crew includes 50 students led by Director Rebecca Gerbitz, Vocal Director Joshua Schmidt, Choreographer Lisa Hennessey, Technical Director Chad Murray, and Producer Melissa Gors.
See the line where the sky meets the sea? You’ll love this thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.” With its empowering message of bravery, Moana JR. is sure to awaken your inner hero.
Disney’s Moana JR. is presented through special arrangements and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Moana JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.