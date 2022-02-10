Sorry, an error occurred.
Lakeside Lutheran Forensics wins 12th consecutive conference title
For the 12th straight year, Lakeside Lutheran’s Forensics Team with
coach Steve Lauber earned the Capitol Conference Championship. On
February 7, the competition at Lodi High School featured students in
17 different speaking categories. Of the 11 conference schools
participating, Lakeside Lutheran finished on top with a total of 288
points—ahead of Lake Mills High School (134) Belleville High School
(108), Luther Prep (97), and Lodi (77).
Leading the way for Lakeside Lutheran was Greta Pingel, Sun Prairie, first in Farrago and Grace
The full team of 25 will now begin their state competition at
Wisconsin High School Forensics Association (WHSFA) sub-districts,
which are being held at Lake Mills High School on Feb. 21, in hopes of
advancing to the district meet and, from there, to the Forensics State
Tournament in
