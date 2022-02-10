Lakeside Lutheran Forensics wins 12th consecutive conference title

For the 12th straight year, Lakeside Lutheran’s Forensics Team with

coach Steve Lauber earned the Capitol Conference Championship. On

February 7, the competition at Lodi High School featured students in

17 different speaking categories. Of the 11 conference schools

participating, Lakeside Lutheran finished on top with a total of 288

points—ahead of Lake Mills High School (134) Belleville High School

(108), Luther Prep (97), and Lodi (77).

Leading the way for Lakeside Lutheran was Greta Pingel, Sun Prairie, first in Farrago and Grace

The full team of 25 will now begin their state competition at

Wisconsin High School Forensics Association (WHSFA) sub-districts,

which are being held at Lake Mills High School on Feb. 21, in hopes of

advancing to the district meet and, from there, to the Forensics State

Tournament in

