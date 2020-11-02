Fiction
The Girl in the Mirror by Rose Carlyle
Twin sisters Iris and Summer are startlingly alike, but beyond what the eye can see lies a darkness that sets them apart. Cynical and insecure, Iris has long been envious of Summer’s seemingly never-ending good fortune, including her perfect husband Adam. Called to Thailand to help her sister sail the family yacht to the Seychelles, Iris nurtures her own secret hopes for what might happen on the journey. But when she unexpectedly finds herself alone in the middle of the Indian Ocean, everything changes. Also available as an audiobook and in Overdrive.
Memorial by Bryan Washington
Benson and Mike are two young guys who live together in Houston. Mike is a Japanese American chef at a Mexican restaurant and Benson’s a Black day care teacher, and they’ve been together for a few years—good years—but now they’re not sure why they’re still a couple. But when Mike finds out his estranged father is dying in Osaka just as his acerbic Japanese mother, Mitsuko, arrives in Texas for a visit, Mike picks up and flies across the world to say goodbye. Back home, Mitsuko and Benson are stuck living together as unconventional roommates, an absurd domestic situation that ends up meaning more to each of them than they ever could have predicted. Also available in Overdrive.
Nonfiction
Dolly Parton, Songteller
As told by Dolly Parton in her own inimitable words, explore the songs that have defined her journey. Illustrated throughout with previously unpublished images from Dolly Parton’s personal and business archives. Mining over 60 years of songwriting, Dolly Parton highlights 175 of her songs, bringing readers behind the lyrics and revealing the stories and memories that have made her a beloved icon across generations, genders, and social and international boundaries. Also available as an audiobook.
Down Along with These Devil’s Bones by Connor O’Neill
Journalist Connor Towne O’Neill takes a deep dive into American history, exposing the still-raging battles over monuments dedicated to one of the most notorious Confederate generals, Nathan Bedford Forrest. O’Neill examines the legacy of white supremacy in America and makes it clear that white supremacy is not a regional affliction but coded into the DNA of the entire country. Also available as an audiobook and in Hoopla
Large Print
The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons
Eudora Honeysett is done with this noisy, moronic world—all of it. She has witnessed the indignities and suffering of old age and has lived a full life. At eighty-five, she isn’t going to leave things to chance. Her end will be on her terms. Then she meets ten-year-old Rose Trewidney, a whirling, pint-sized rainbow of sparkling cheer. All Eudora wants is to be left alone to set her affairs in order. Instead, she finds herself embarking on a series of adventures with the irrepressible Rose. Also available as an audiobook.
Is this Anything by Jerry Seinfeld
Since his first performance at the legendary New York nightclub “Catch a Rising Star” as a twenty-one-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Jerry Seinfeld has written his own material and saved everything. For this book, Jerry Seinfeld has selected his favorite material, organized decade by decade. Also available as an audiobook.
Audiobooks
We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper
A haunting true crime narrative of an unsolved 1969 murder at a prestigious institution and a lyrical memoir of obsession for a girl who dreamt of rising among men. Forty years later, Becky Cooper a curious undergrad, will hear the first whispers of the story. The story was this: a Harvard student had had an affair with her professor, and the professor had murdered her because she’d threatened to talk about the affair. Though the rumor proves false, the story that unfolds is even more complex: a tale of gender inequality in academia, a ‘cowboy culture’ among empowered male elites, the silencing effect of institutions, and our compulsion to rewrite the stories of female victims.
White Ivy by Susie Yang
Ivy Lin is a thief and a liar—but you’d never know it by looking at her. Raised outside of Boston, Ivy’s immigrant grandmother relies on Ivy’s mild appearance for cover as she teaches her granddaughter how to pilfer items from yard sales and second-hand shops. When Ivy’s mother discovers her trespasses, punishment is swift and Ivy is sent to China, and her dream instantly evaporates. Years later, Ivy has grown into a poised yet restless young woman, haunted by her conflicting feelings about her upbringing and her family. But just as Ivy is about to have everything she’s ever wanted, a ghost from her past resurfaces, threatening the nearly perfect life she’s worked so hard to build.
Teen
The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu
Two siblings. Two brilliant talents. But only one Mozart. Born with a gift for music, Nannerl Mozart has just one wish--to be remembered forever, but she will perform only until she reaches a marriageable age--her tyrannical father has made that much clear. As Nannerl’s hope grows dimmer with each passing year, the talents of her beloved brother, Wolfgang, only seem to shine brighter. His brilliance begins to eclipse her own, until one day a mysterious stranger from a magical land appears with an irresistible offer. He has the power to make her wish come true--but his help may cost her everything. Also available in Overdrive.
Skyhunter by Marie Lu
Talin is a Striker, a member of an elite fighting force that stands as the last defense for the only free nation in the world: Mara. A refugee, Talin knows firsthand the horrors of the Federation, a world-dominating war machine responsible for destroying nation after nation with its terrifying army of mutant beasts known only as Ghosts. But when a mysterious prisoner is brought from the front to Mara’s capital, Talin senses there’s more to him than meets the eye. Also available as an audiobook.
Children’s
Spotted Tail by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Named as one of the best books of 2019 by American Indians in Children’s Literature, this biography of Spotted Tail traces the life of the famous Lakota leader who expertly guided his people through a pivotal and tumultuous time in their nation’s history as they fought and then negotiated with the U.S. government. Discover What it Takes to be a Super Hero by Billy Wreck
So you want to know how T’Challa became the mighty Black Panther--the strongest and swiftest man in all Wakanda? This guide has all the answers to your questions, including: Where is Wakanda? Who else has worn the Black Panther suit? Why is Vibranium so important? Packed with Super Hero secrets and jokes, this book is sure to make you a Wakandan whizz in no time.
