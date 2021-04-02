April is Hmong Heritage Month and Wisconsin Historical Press is launching books by Hmong refugees.
On April 14 join Dr. Pao Lor as he discusses his book "Modern Jungles: A Hmong Refugee's Childhood Story of Survival" starting at 7 p.m.
Lor shares the history of the Hmong diaspora to America through his own experiences as a young orphan escaping war-torn Laos, finding extended family at a refugee camp in Thailand, and eventually resettling in Wisconsin. Dr. Lor will share stories from his newly-published Wisconsin Historical Society Press memoir, "Modern Jungles: A Hmong Refugee's Childhood Story of Survival"
As a five-year-old boy, Pao Lor joined thousands of Hmong who fled for their lives through the jungles of Laos in the aftermath of war. After a difficult and perilous journey that neither of his parents survived, he reached the safety of Thailand, but the young refugee boy’s challenges were only just beginning.
After more than two years in Thai refugee camps, Pao and his surviving family members boarded the belly of an “iron eagle” bound for the United States, where he pictured a new life of comfort and happiness. Instead, Pao found himself navigating a frightening and unfamiliar world, adjusting to a string of new schools and living situations while struggling to fulfill the hopes his parents had once held for his future. Now in Modern Jungles, Pao Lor shares his inspiring coming-of-age tale about perseverance, grit, and hope.
Dr. Pao Lor holds the Patricia Wood Baer Professorship in Education and chairs the Professional Program in Education at UW-Green Bay.
Registration is required for this free Zoom webinar - to register, click here. Autographed copies of the book are available for pre-order through Lion's Mouth Bookstore at https://lionsmouthbookstore.com/
Register online at www.wisconsinhistory.org
