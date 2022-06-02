10 Years Ago
June 7, 2012
The City of Sun Prairie Recreation Division (SPRD) is freshening up their Concert in the Park series. On Friday, June 15, Sun Prairie’s Soggy Prairie Boys will perform as the first band.
The Beyond the Page Gala raised $5,000 for the Sun Prairie Library Foundation. The event included silent auctions of art, jewelry, and other items, along with beer and wine tastings.
The Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense agency, announced today that Fred McCormick of Sun Prairie was honored with the James M. Roche Spirit of Volunteerism Medal.
An eighth elementary school to handle a projected growth of 1,309 elementary school students over the next 10 years is not in the cards for Sun Prairie, at least not anytime soon, according to the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Elementary Task Force (in 2022, there are nine elementary schools in Sun Prairie).
DEATH: Alice “Betsy” Kelly Danielson, 78, May 27.
25 Years Ago
June 5, 1997The Sun Prairie VFW Post 9362 celebrated its golden anniversary last Friday night at the post’s Walker Way home with a ceremony and dinner.
The Sun Prairie City Council’s committee of the whole authorized city staff members to proceed with a grant application process to bring a ride-share taxi service to Sun Prairie.
Last Friday morning, Tierney Elizabeth Lindner was born to parents Julie and Steve in the passenger seat of their van parked near Milwaukee Street and Stoughton Road, not making it to the hospital on time.
The 16th annual Sun Prairie Downtowner Art and Craft Fest will be conducted on Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. More than 120 exhibitors are expected to draw thousands of visitors to downtown Sun Prairie for the festival, which will take place in the 100-200 blocks of east and west Main Street. Food and entertainment will be available. The festival is conducted as a fundraiser by the Sun Prairie Downtowners.
Tom and Betty Jean Diener, Royle Communications and Friends of the Sun Prairie Public are auctioning off the Dieners Milwaukee Gold Pack and two Green Bay Packers tickets to raise money for Friends of the Library. And recently, Sun Prairie Public Library Architect Lonn Frye presented visuals to the Building Design Committee last Thursday at the library.
BIRTHS: Girls to Lisa and Eric Wesley, May 26; Tamika Morgan and Stacey Miller, June 1; Shannell and Tom Peeters, May 26. A boy to Beth and Jeff Brandt, May 29.
DEATHS: Linda L. Calba, 58, May 30. Linda Anne Peschl, 45, June 1.
50 Years Ago
June 8, 1972A class of 271 high school seniors graduated Thursday night. Student speakers were Peggy Ross and Brian Bergman.
Plans for 70 to 80 units of FHA rent-subsidized, low-cost housing on property adjacent to the Colonial Club were revealed at the City Council meeting.
Deborah Slotten will graduate Sunday from the Madison General Hospital School of Nursing.
The local Kiwanis Club received its charter. Ken Hammond is the president.
Thirty-four children were confirmed at the United Methodist Church recently.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Link will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary June 17.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Anderson, May 31; Mr. and Mrs. Michael Little, May 30. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Skalitzky, May 28.
DEATH: Mrs. Helen Hein, 68, May 30.
75 Years Ago
June 5, 1947In her “Notebook” column, Hazel Murphy Sullivan tells of browsing through a copy of “Recreation of Leisure Hours” by Dr. E.A. Woodward, who lived in Sun Prairie. The book was privately printed and contains homespun verse presenting a striking picture of cultural and social life in Sun Prairie in the 1890s.
Charles Ashley, alum of the high school class of 1917 and now an attorney in Milwaukee, was the commencement speaker on Wednesday evening. He spoke of the world situation and the outlook for the future and presented an optimistic picture of prosperity for at least five more years.
The Francis D. Leonhard Insurance bowling team recently took part in the national tournament at Grand Rapids, Mich. Pictured are Helen Thompson, Beverly Thomas, Geraldine Schuster, Mrs. Ray Kluever and Mrs. Francis D. Leonhard.
At Emdens Grocery, Northern Tissue sells at 7 cents per roll.
At the Nubs Weisensel Store, ties for Father’s Day are priced at $1 and $1.50.
WEDDINGS: Miss Geraldine Dunn and Pfc. Joseph Wagner, May 24. Miss Barbara Thornley and Captain Henry C. Thomsen, Sunday afternoon.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Edwin L. Trotts, May 28.
100 Years Ago
June 8, 1922
Ford Motor Co. turned out its six millionth car on May 18 at 9:14 a.m. Just five and one third seconds later, No. 6,000,001 was finished.
The Sun Prairie Concert Band will give band concerts on Main Street every Wednesday evening during the summer.
A Picture and Vaudeville Tent show will be at North Bristol for six nights starting June 7.
The Rev. Henry S. Evert, who has accepted the pastorate of the Congressional Church, is moving his family and household goods here from Shullsberg this week. He will give his first sermon next Saturday morning.
At the Universal Grocery, you can buy one dozen nice lemons for 38 cents.
At the Joe Schey Sr. farm, there will be a barn dance Tuesday evening, July 13. The farm is seven miles northeast of Sun Prairie and one and a half miles southeast of East Bristol.
DEATHS: C. Fred Fehrman, last Monday. Mrs. James Morehouse, Wednesday morning.
125 Years Ago
June 3, 1897Memorial Day was never more generally and patriotically observed in this village than last Monday. T.C. Hayden was orator of the day. He delivered a touching and eloquent address, eulogizing in beautiful words the noble deeds and the greatness of character which marked the heroes of the great Civil War. He also paid special tribute to Comrade Fairchilds, the great patron of Memorial Day, who died during this past year. Honor was also given to the self-sacrificing and loyal spirit of our women who did so much to encourage and inspire the soldiers to deeds of valor “during the dark days of our nation’s peril.”
Frank Mosel purchased Gus Baker’s Black trotting mare for the price of $414.
Severe frost has injured vegetables and strawberries to some extent.
In Deansville, H. Packel has the misfortune to have his new road wagon demolished in a runaway on Monday morning.
J.M. Quilty took the second time prize in the ten-mile bicycle race in Milwaukee on Saturday. His time was 31:24. This was only 34 seconds behind the winner.
WEDDING: Frank Haven and Miss Addie Joachim, Thursday evening.