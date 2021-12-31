Full Mile Beer Co. featured on "Pour Another Round" podcast

Sorry, an error occurred.
C.J. Hall and Nate Kinderman opened Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen in December 2018.
The “Pour Another Round” podcast goes behind-the-scene with Sun Prairie’s Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen.
C.J. Hall, who owns the brewery with Nathan Kinderman, tells listeners about the inspiration for starting the business and creating the beers.
The story of the creation of the “Lazy Bones” beer, a cream ale with Rusty Dog Coffee, is revealed by Hall in the podcast.
The Sun Prairie brewery opened in December 2018.
Since the “Pour Another Round” podcast launched last January, beer-loving Wisconsin hosts Cameron Teske and Jonathan Eckelberg have featured 40 breweries in the state and beyond.
“We decided to create a podcast that doesn’t spend time dissecting the beers but rather diving into the stories of the ideas, names and people behind the brewery,” Teske says.
Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen is featured in episode 43.
Learn more at pouranotherround.com. Pour Another Round is on all major podcast platforms.
-Sun Prairie Star Associate Editor Jennifer Fetterly
