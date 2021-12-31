Full Mile Beer Co. featured on "Pour Another Round" podcast
C.J. Hall and Nate Kinderman opened Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen in December 2018.

The “Pour Another Round” podcast goes behind-the-scene with Sun Prairie’s Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen.

C.J. Hall, who owns the brewery with Nathan Kinderman, tells listeners about the inspiration for starting the business and creating the beers.

The story of the creation of the “Lazy Bones” beer, a cream ale with Rusty Dog Coffee, is revealed by Hall in the podcast.

Since the “Pour Another Round” podcast launched last January, beer-loving Wisconsin hosts Cameron Teske and Jonathan Eckelberg have featured 40 breweries in the state and beyond.

“We decided to create a podcast that doesn’t spend time dissecting the beers but rather diving into the stories of the ideas, names and people behind the brewery,” Teske says.

Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen is featured in episode 43.

Learn more at pouranotherround.com. Pour Another Round is on all major podcast platforms.

-Sun Prairie Star Associate Editor Jennifer Fetterly

