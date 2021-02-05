Free Bikes 4Kidz is making its first call to nonprofits and school partners in Dane County that are ready to pickup bikes in February.
If you're with a nonprofit or school that has the capacity to distribute bikes in this month, please fill out the Apply for Bikes on https://fb4kmadison.org. If you have questions, please reach out to us at info@fb4kmadison.org. Let's get rolling!
There are a lot of kids who need bikes. We’re pedaling as fast as we can to fix that.
FB4 K gives bikes away through a network of Madison area community organizations, groups, churches and schools. These partner organizations help us put tires on the ground. In 2018, we gave 1,100 bikes to local youth. In 2019, we gave away 1,500 bikes. In 2020, we gave away 1,000 to kids and frontline workers working entry level positions.
We give bikes through our nonprofit partners and area schools and churches. FB4K handles collecting and repairing bikes but we rely on our partners to distribute and vette bike recipients to ensure they’re going to those most in need.
