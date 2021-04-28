Sun Prairie Moves is promoting May is Bike Month by encouraging riders to sign up for the lovetoride Madison challenge.

Riders can register with their employer and also with SP Moves as a club.

Riders can win a new bike, bike shop gift certificates and cool biking gear. Register online www.lovetoride.net/madison

May is Bike Month and the Sun Prairie Moves team is excited about all the events to celebrate that.

● National Bike Month

● National Bike to Work Week – May 17-21, 2021

● Sun Prairie Ride of Silence – Wed, May 19, 2021

● National Bike to Work Day – Friday May 21, 2021

Recommended for you

Load comments