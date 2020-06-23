Can teens today relate to those who lived more than 100 years ago?
Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum staff think so as they highlight the life of a young girl who kept a diary during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic.
It’s the newest exhibit as the museum opens its doors on July 1 after being shut down from the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the country.
There will also be letters to Georgia O’Keeffe from city leaders who tried to woo the renowned artist back to the city.
Jennifer Harper, the museum’s new managing director, is excited to showcase Sun Prairie’s history and offer a place for families to go during a summer that’s slim on activities.
“We hope that the exhibits, especially the pandemic one, will generate conversations with family and friends on how it is better or worse,” Harper said.
Visitors will also get a look back at the history of the Wisconsin Porcelain Company, one of Sun Prairie’s largest employer that was in operation through the 1900s.
Sun Prairie’s original settlers, the Bird Family, will have their history come to life in the museum’s exhibit. There are also new displays on surveying and the train depot.
But coming to the museum will be a little different during COVID-19. The number of visitors will be limited to six at a time. Guests can email museum@cityofsunprairie.com to reserve a time, or walk-up visits will be available. Face masks will be required and staff will be sanitizing frequently touched areas.
“We are trying to keep it safe for everyone,” Harper said.
The museum will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.).
It’s been a historic and challenging time for the museum.
The museum was closed for more than a year after the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie damaged its windows and walls. A major renovation took place during the closure before re-opening in November 2019. Just as the Sun Prairie museum was starting its 2020 season in March, COVID-19 shut it down after a week.
Harper said the down time has been spent completing a strategic plan to boost the museum’s presence in the community, recruit more volunteers, and organize its collections.
Nationwide, Harper said, museums are trying to adapt to change and how to engage audiences.
“Museums have focused on standards and practices that were set up decades ago and the idea of coming to a museum and looking at artifacts may not be the right future for us,” Harper said.
Virtual programming is in the works in a partnership with the Sun Prairie Media Center and the museum will host historic walking tours of the city this summer.
The museum also wants to invite kids to visit the facility and learn about the history of the city where they live. This summer with schools being closed, and families taking staycations, Harper said, the Sun Prairie Museum is a great place to explore.
“We wanted to provide a place where people could come and spend time with their family and ignite conversation,” Harper said.
The Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum is located at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie; call (608) 825-0837 to make reservations for groups. Find more info at www.cityofsunprairie.com/museum or on the museum’s Facebook page.
Summer events at the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum
Thursday, July 2 @ 6:30 p.m. – SP Cemetery Tour by Sexton (and former museum board member), Jack Davison will focus on recently restored Carmichael-Bird Mausoleum and our first settlers.
Saturday, July 4 @ 10 a.m. – SP Cemetery Tour by Sexton Jack Davison will focus on Civil War monument and the soldiers who fought to end slavery.
Sunday, July 26 @ 4 p.m. – Historic Downtown Walking Tour by Joe Chase, form the Friends of Sun Prairie Area History will focus on the 100-200 blocks of Main Street and the buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
