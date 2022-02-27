The Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, offers a wide array of monthly activities. March 2022 activities include:
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Public Health Madison & Dane County will be holding walk-in vaccine clinics in the library’s Community Room on Fridays March 4, 11, and 18 from 3-5:30 p.m.
Individuals ages 5 and older are welcome. No ID or insurance required, but children 5-17 must have a parent or guardian present. First, second, and booster doses will be offered. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson available while supplies last.
Children’s & Teen Services
Storytimes have resumed and the library is offering both virtual and in-person options. Keep an eye on the website and social media for more details.
Other programs the library offers in a mix of virtual and in-person formats, include: Young Explorers Club, Lego Club, Family Fun, Gaming with Sammy, Tween Book Club, Teen Creativity Club, Teen Book Club, Teen Gaming and more.
Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/sppl-kids-page for more information.
Adult Services
Tuesday, March 1 Estate Planning, 6:30-7:30 p.m. -- You’ve worked hard all your life to accumulate your personal assets. The goal of estate planning is to allow you to pass on your legacy – at the right time and in the manner you desire – to the people and organizations you care about most, rather than have your hard-earned assets be consumed by estate taxes, creditors, and probate expenses.
The group will also discuss the advantages and disadvantages of wills and trusts, go over other basic documents, and explain why everyone should have a plan, regardless of age or wealth.
Presented by Noelle Augelli from Wilson Law Group, this program will be held via Zoom. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com, and Zoom details will be emailed to you.
Thursday March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 Gentle Tai Chi -- From 2-2:45 p.m., take an afternoon rejuvenation break and join us for Gentle Tai Chi! Tai Chi is slow, mindful exercise which focuses on attention to the breath and has been proven to be helpful for strength, alignment, flexibility, stress management, cognitive fitness, and balance of body, mind and spirit.
It’s practical, relaxing, and can be modified for a wide range of special needs. This five week series is facilitated by certified master instructor, Jody Curley, M.A.
This is a five week series and you may register for any session that suits your schedule, be it one, two, or all five. Beginners welcome anytime. This program will be held via Zoom. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com, and Zoom details will be emailed to you.
Sunday, March 6
Handmade Greeting Cards, 2-4 p.m., Library Community Room -- Attend the library’s first in-person program of the year while enjoying some art therapy. In this two hour workshop, you’ll learn to design your own beautiful handmade greeting cards devoted to the glorious season of spring.
Jamie Statz-Paynter of Independent Stampin’ Up! will demonstrate and share her card buffet. All materials will be provided. Space is limited and only adults may register. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. For more information call the Adult Information Desk at 825-0702.
Monday, March 7-Monday, April 25 Monday Mah-jong -- From 1-3 p.m. in Discussion Room 1. Would you like to learn to play Mah-jong? Mah-jong originated in 19th century China, and is a game played, usually by four people, with 136 or 144 rectangular pieces called tiles. The object is to collect winning sets of these tiles as in card games such as gin rummy. The classes will be held in Discussion Room 1. Space is limited and registrants may sign up for no more than two classes in the series in order to learn the basics of the game. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. For more information, email sunref@sunlib.org or call the Adult Information Desk at 825-0702.
Sunday, March 27 3-4 p.m.
Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club -- A monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors. Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin.
Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real! This month’s book selection is “Hidden Figures”, by Margot Lee Shetterly. Participants are encouraged to read the book, or watch the movie, or both.
Copies of the book and the movie will be available at the library’s Information Desk for those who register, and may also be available in various digital formats.
The Urban SUN book club will meet via Zoom until further notice. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com, and Zoom details will be emailed to you
Movie screening -- A special screening of the movie will be held at the library on Wednesday, March 16th at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to join us for the movie screening, please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Limited seating is available for the screening.
For a full listing of programs offered in March, please visit the library’s Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/
Library Expansion & Renovation Virtual Video Walk ThroughTake a virtual tour of the Sun Prairie Public Library Board’s recommended and approved conceptual design, find full details of the expansion and renovation process on the Library’s website at https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/library_expansion