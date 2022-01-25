The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie is encouraging area students under the age of 19 to contemplate the phrase “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change my Tomorrow” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive awards and the winning essays will be sent to the district level for a chance to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship.
“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Ray Thomson said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”
This is the second year that the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has been participating in the Essay Contest and they have been active in the community since 1967. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include Hero Appreciation Night, the Tri-Star Basketball tournament and Monthly Youth Appreciation lunches.
Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more by contacting Sarah Michaelis, the Essay Contest chair, at smichaelis@cityofsunprairie.com. All submissions and application materials are due by Sunday, Feb. 20.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, visit the club website at www.sunprairieoptimists.org or the club’s Facebook page.