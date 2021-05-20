Dean Johnson’s childhood memories of backyard barbecues include the Brewers, his dad grilling, and hockey puck hamburgers.
Now decades later, Johnson and his friends are poised to elevate tailgating to a higher culinary level with their business Tailgate Foodie.
With a nod to regional and international flavors, the spice and condiment business features Texas-style steakhouse mix, New England seafood seasoning, Sazon Mexicano, Tailgate Italiano and more. Finger-licking barbecue sauces feature the All-American and the Low Country Gold.
“We want to bring gourmet to the parking lot,” Johnson said.
Tailgate Foodie debuted last July with its products already at Metcalfe’s, Hy-Vee, the Sun Prairie Farmers Market and Abarrotes El Primo in downtown Sun Prairie.
Spice blends sell for $5-$6 and barbecue sauces are $8. Combo packs and gift sets are also available. The Sun Prairie-based company will soon launch seasoning packets and a signature Bloody Mary mix.
After getting weary of store-bought spice blends heavy on salt and sugar, the Tailgate Food Team wanted to bring flavor to the forefront.
“We use a lot of powders to get the flavors we want, and it’s based on what we like eating, cooking and grilling with,” Johnson said.
Johnson is co-owner, along with Edgar Nevarez and MOOYAH owners Josh and Lucas Bergeson.
Ironically, the pandemic nudged the business into existence. With some free time on their hands, the Bergesons urged Johnson to make his hobby of creating seasoning mixes legit—and the Tailgate Foodie was born.
The business gained a following at Karben4 Brewing drive-thru taproom events last year with fans buying up spice mixes and barbecue sauces. The companies’ relationship has remained solid with the Tailgate Foodie grilling brats, hot dogs and hamburgers at the Karben4 Brat Fest on the Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30 — visit karben4.com for details.
The Tailgate Foodie’s business spiked as more people discovered the joys of cooking during the past year.
“With the pandemic, many more people are staying home and having small gatherings and really getting into the grilling experience,” Johnson said.
QR codes on product labels boost novice cooks’ confidence with easy-to-follow recipes crafted by Johnson, a full-time nurse who also writes a food blog. His favorite creation is the Nashville Hot Chicken Sloppy Joes with dill pickle coleslaw.
“Even though it’s traditional American, I love to bring in a whole bunch of other flavors,” Johnson said. “I try to make everything so you can use it in the kitchen or on the grill.”
More than 50 recipes from French onion soup sandwiches to apple pie dip are on The Tailgate Foodie website, thetailgatefoodie.com.
Johnson’s memories of hanging out with his dad beside the grill just talking are his most treasured. He encourages others to gather with their family and friends this summer and enjoy time together—all made easier with ready-to-go-flavors from The Tailgate Foodie
“You are still having fun with everyone, but you get to eat really good food,” Johnson said.
For more, visit The Tailgate Foodie online at thetailgatefoodie.com.