COVID can’t conquer Veterans Day this year. But it will be a little different as celebrations to honor veterans for their service and patriotism.
With large gatherings nixed because of the pandemic, honors are set to take place virtually and Wisconsinites are encouraged to join in.
“While we cannot gather in person this year, Wisconsin’s virtual Veterans Day celebration will allow us to honor the 350,000 veterans in Wisconsin who have courageously served our country,” said Mary Kolar, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs secretary.
A statewide bell ringing to honor vets is set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Join the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs in remembering the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918 that ended World War I. People can take part by downloading the national Bells of Peace App or visiting the Bells of Peace website, www.worldwar1centennial.org to get a Zoom invite.
Kids can observe Veterans Day with a printable poppy coloring page from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Poppy flowers symbolize Armistice Day in 1918 and honor those who died in military conflicts. Kids are encouraged to put up their colorings in windows on Veterans Day. Visit www.WisVetsVeteransDay.com for more information.
A Greeting and Tribute Wall has been set up online with messages from Gov. Evers and leaders of Veterans organizations. View the Tribute Wall at www.WisvetsVeteransDay.com.
Veterans and their families can post their own military stories and photos to Facebook and other social media sites and include the hashtag #WisVetsVeteransDay.
Celebrating locally
Curt Johnson, a US Navy veteran and commander of the Sun Prairie VFW Post 9362, will visit facilities in the Sun Prairie and Madison area on Veterans Day to drop off cakes to hundreds of veterans.
While he and other volunteers won’t be able to go inside and hand out flags and pins to service men and women, Johnson wants to show that people still care.
“I think that all of us veterans hope that no one forgets us and that our service is appreciated,” Johnson said.
Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen in Sun Prairie will pay tribute with a special veterans brew. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Sun Prairie VFW’s Veteran’s Relief Fund.
November Echo, a nod to the phonetic alphabet used in the military, is a hazy New England IPA crafted by Full Mile brewmaster Skyler Kottwitz, an Army Reserves veteran.
Full Mile owners C.J. Hall and Nate Kinderman said the brew honors local veterans and help those who need help. In 2019, Full Mile launched its first Veterans Day beer and gave the money raised to the VFW right before Thanksgiving to feed local veterans in need.
This year the November Echo special veterans brew will be available by the glass and 32-ounce crowlers to go. Veterans who come into Full Mile on Nov. 11 will also get a free beer.
“We want to show our gratitude for veterans and those on active duty service and the donation will help out veteran who need help,” Hall said. “We also want to shine a light on Veterans Day and let veterans know they will never be forgotten.”
