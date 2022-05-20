10 Years Ago
May 17, 2012Summer is drawing near and the 40th annual Flags of Freedom Parade will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2012 at 2 p.m. The Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 is seeking parade entries for Memorial Day, May 28.
Connor Marshall and Josey Stock were crowned 2012 Sun Prairie High School Prom King and Queen during the annual event, held Saturday, May 12 at the Monona Terrace.
Dane County Library System Director Julie Ann Chase said the system applied for a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities in May of 2010 and received confirmation of the award.
Members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission will host a special meeting to consider a precise implementation plan (PIP) for the Prairie Lakes retail development. Costco has officially acquired their site from Prairie Development and will be moving forward on construction immediately.
On May 5 and 6, Our Savior’s Youth Choir presented the musical, “The Lost Boy,” by Allen Pote and Tom S. Young, which tells the story of Luke 2:39-52, when Mary and Joseph lost track of the 12-year-old Jesus for three days.
The Prairie Heritage Quilt Show, held May 6-8 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, drew quilters of all ages, including 12-year-old Kimberly Bradow from nearby Deerfield, pictured in this issue.
BIRTHS: A boy to Dusty and Kristin Kvalheim, March 29. Girls to Josh and Brittney Kurutz, April 16; Ralph Crews III and Amber Eckenrod, May 2.
25 Years Ago
May 22, 1997
For the first time in the nine-year history of the Wisconsin Reading Comprehension Test, Sun Prairie had no students who scored below a marginal proficiency standard. The annual test, administered by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), is designed to measure the effectiveness of each school district’s primary reading program and measures for remedial assistance.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently ruled that the City of Madison cannot require Jerome and Jane Hoepker to annex their 49-acre parcel to the city for the Hoepkers to construct a 62-lot residential development. The city and the Hoepkers sought final Supreme Court review on both appeals court rulings.
Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center will open this Saturday, less than four days after the mercury dipped into the 30s, if the temperature reaches 70 degrees or warmer, Parks and Recreation Director Bob Holling said Tuesday.
Second District Congressman Scott Klug presented Waterloo resident Tim Jones, a kindergarten through third grade teacher at Calvary Baptist Christian School, with a Friend of Education Award.
Plans to raze the 1928 and 1939 sections of the current Sun Prairie Middle School building on South Street do not appear to be on the fast track, following Monday’s school board meeting, when members discussed the idea.
WEDDING: Jenny Edgren and Kris Crubaugh, April 26.
BIRTHS: Boys to Darlyne and Sandy Jacobson, May 18; Mark and Shelly McCoy, May 6; Molly and Steve Hansberry, May 16; Shelly and Dan Smith, May 14.
DEATHS: Howard Alvin Reamer, 71, May 19. Victor William Dahlke III, 59, May 13.
50 Years Ago
May 25, 1972
Over 150 youthful walkers braved the extreme heat and humidity to participate in the 15-mile walkathon for the March of Dimes.
A Memorial Day program and parade is planned. Master of ceremonies will be Post Commander Frank Matherson. Keith Kruel of Fennimore will be the guest speaker.
The local Kiwanis Club will be officially chartered. Ken Hammond is the president.
Dean Vilhauer was awarded the John Phillips Sousa Band Award.
Douglas Leo Duschack was ordained to the priesthood recently.
Susan Wilms, an eighth grader, won first prize in the French poetry recital contest.
The first concrete salary proposals of the Education Association were turned down by the School Board. The teachers proposed a base $7,500 starting salary from the present $7,435.
Michelle Mislivechk was the regional winner of the spelling contest at McFarland recently. She is a sixth grader.
WEDDING: Donna Weisensel and George Gmeider, April 22.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Charles, May 17; Mr. and Mrs. Allan Mittelstadt, May 20. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. David Anderson, May 17; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Pellino, May 21.
75 Years Ago
May 22, 1947
Commencement for the eighth graders graduating from rural schools of Dane County will be held at East High School, Madison, on Saturday.
Rodney Fuhrman hurled a third straight shut-out baseball game as the Sun Prairie team won, from Springfield, 2-0.
Forty-one seniors will graduate from the high school on May 28. Charles Ashley will be the speaker. He was a Sun Prairie High School graduate and became a successful attorney in Milwaukee. He donated the land to the community for Ashley Field.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Weisman observed their 25th wedding anniversary last Thursday.
“Nose for News,” the play presented by the Sacred Hearts sophomores, pleased a big crowd Sunday night. Selections were played by the Sun Prairie High School band under the direction of Mr. R.F. Schiller.
The city band will hold a rehearsal this evening.
The “We Say What We Think Club” celebrated its 10th year on the radio. Participants are Mrs. George Mitchell, Mrs. C.A. Sorensen, Mrs. A.J. Bauman, Mrs. C. King, and Mrs. John Langer.
Forty-seven children of Sacred Hearts will receive their first Holy Communion on Sunday.
Edward W. Becker has purchased the Sun Prairie Cab Service from Paul Spangler.
About 35 members of the 20th Century Club visited Taliesin on Monday.
WEDDING: Rita Drunasky became the bride of Otto J. Belinger, Jr. on Saturday.
DEATH: Mrs. Jane Hidden, 74, recently.
100 Years Ago
May 18, 1922
Twelve young people constitute the high school graduating class of 1922.
British scientists are reported to have met with success in developing a method of transferring motion pictures by radio.
Wisconsin has become noted for the growing of more purebred seed grain than all other states or countries of the western hemisphere.
A Picture and Vaudeville Tent Show is now at Deansville ending Sunday night.
Members of the graduating class at the high school are Gertrude Beers, Earl Dunbar, Arthur Harrigan, Russel Harrigan, Lou Hatch, Daniel McCarthy, Clarence Niebur, Harvey Paskey, Bessie Schiller, Bert Seltzner, Angeline Spangler, and Grace Stimson.
WEDDING: Emmet M. Howe and Eva Mae Karls, May 17.
125 Years Ago
May 20, 1897
The Memorial Day procession will form at 1 o’clock on Main Street. Band music, recitations, vocal music, and a speech by T.C. Hayden will be on the program and the children will decorate the graves. In case the weather is unfavorable, the exercises will be held in the City Hall.
In the Bailey neighborhood (southwest of village) there will be preaching in the schoolhouse this Friday evening.
In the Token area, farmers are all wishing for rain now that they have their corn planted.
WEDDING: Adam Lessner and Anna Sessing, May 17.
BIRTH: A boy to Zed Edison and his wife, May 14.