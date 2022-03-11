Juanita DuarteJuanita is a junior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Erika Ortiz and David Carrillo. Juanita is being recognized as a January Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in SPHS’s Band Program
While in high school Juanita has been involved in the following extra-curricular activities: Sun Prairie Jazz I, Sun Prairie Forensics Team, Winds of Wisconsin, Auditioning for WSMA State Honors Band, and a member of the Sound of Sun Prairie marching band
Her honors and awards include: recipient of the Sun Prairie Business and Education Adopt-a-Future scholarship, GRIT Award through the Business and Education Partnership, and a Semi-finalist in State forensics competition 2021
Juanita’s future plans after she graduates from SPHS in 2023 are to study biochemistry while continuing to pursue an education in music through her undergraduate studies
Juanita’s FFA advisors are Joe Mesner and Matt McVeigh
Danica RebudiaoDanica is a senior at Sun Prairie High School. Her parents are Darwin and Lec Rebudiao. Danica is being recognized as the January Optimist Youth of the Month for her participation in Sun Prairie High School’s Band program. Her advisor is Mr. McVeigh.
Her extra-curricular activities include involvement and participation in Sun Prairie Jazz 1 Ensemble and Combo 1 as well as the Edgewood College Jazz Ensemble. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and an academic award recipient. She has been playing the piano classically for 9-10 years and the bass (classical and jazz) for 4 years
Danica’s music achievements and awards include but are not limited to: Residency in Birch Creek Jazz 1 Session (‘Most Improved Rhythm Section Member’ in 2019 and ‘Most Outstanding Rhythm Section Member’ in 2021, Recipient of the Sun Prairie Jazz Fest Scholarship (2021), Recipient of the Jeff Bogosh Scholarship (2021). Edgewood College jazz band bassist, WMTA certification, ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music) Award in Graded Examination in Music Theory, Masterclass with Shai Wosner through the Farley’s House of Pianos. Masterclass with Dr. Christopher Taylor through MAME, and a MAME Honors Festival participant (2 years)
Danica’s future plans include going to continue her studies in music through college. She has applied to the Eastman School of Music, Northern Illinois University, and Berklee School of Music as a Jazz Performance Major in Double Bass.