US Navy veteran Curt Johnson makes a yearly commitment to get together with his fellow sailors, but he admits there’s not much to talk about.
The 1959 Sun Prairie High grad was sent over to Vietnam, trained in Morocco in Port Lyautey, worked at the U.S. Embassy in Cyprus, and served on the USS Saratoga. Yes, Johnson had all these global military adventures, but he can’t talk about them, even now.
“I can tell you where I was, but not what I did,” the 78-year-old Johnson said as he sat out on the patio of his Sun Prairie apartment almost five decades later.
Johnson was just 18 when he was sent to Vietnam in 1961. That same year President John F. Kennedy officially authorized a program of covert actions by the Central Intelligence Agency to support American troops in Vietnam and other parts of southeast Asia.
Johnson, a farm kid, impressed Navy brass with his smarts and earned top-secret clearance. He learned Morse code to transmit important messages. Johnson said he was a “spook,” gathering intelligence where he could.
Johnson, just a teen then, admitted it was sometimes overwhelming to be part of secret operations and having to always be on alert for people who wanted to harm you because of the information you knew.
“It got to be a little hairy,” Johnson said.
Even 50 years later, when much of the covert operations of the Vietnam War have been declassified, Johnson is adamant about not revealing anything.
“I kept my mouth shut then,” Johnson said. “I keep my mouth shut now.”
Gathering up bits of information, a little of Johnson’s military career emerges, but just a little.
His older sister, Phyllis, inspired him to join the military. She joined the Air Force and was sent to Korea. After Johnson enlisted, his brother James joined the Army National Guard. They were three kids from a hardworking farm family but with not much money to go to college. Instead, the military provided education and adventure for the trio.
Johnson served in Vietnam for eight months and then was stationed on the USS Saratoga for six months. He also did a stint at the US embassy in Cyprus.
It was years packed with details that are remembered but can’t be told, friends gained, who can’t really share what they did in the service.
Johnson returned home after military service, grateful to trade grub from a can in the jungle for his mom’s home-cooked meals. But some parts of his homecoming he didn’t appreciate. He was told by his commander to change into civilian clothes as soon as they landed in the United States—so they wouldn’t stand out to people against the Vietnam War.
“Telling us to take off our uniform after we had risked our lives over there, that was just too much—it took all the pride out of us for our service,” Johnson said of his homecoming.
Just 22 years old, Johnson started working for the Wisconsin Porcelain Company in Sun Prairie as many local men and women did.
Johnson soon married, RoseAnn, who he calls the love of his life—and they raised their daughter Kym. Johnson was married to RoseAnn for 48 years before she passed away.
Johnson, now retired, worked for 35 years as a foreman for Findorff.
Still in service
Just a few months ago, Johnson was voted in as the commander of the Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333.
He’s been part of the American Legion Honor Guard for years, participating in military funeral service for veterans. He also visits veterans at the VA Hospital and at their homes in the Sun Prairie area. Those visits have been put on hold now with the COVID-19 pandemic but Johnson said American Legion Post 333 members still try to keep in contact with the veteran and let them know their service is appreciated.
Johnson still gets together with members and staff at the VFW Post on South Walker Way.
“I go down to the post nearly every day. It’s a good bunch of people,” Johnson said.
Outside Johnson’s Sun Prairie apartment, the view out back is trees, a field, and two flags— a Navy flag and a U.S. Flag—prominently displayed. Johnson said it reminds him of his service.
“I enjoyed my time in the military and I was good at my job,” Johnson said, “and I did a lot of things that I, a farm boy, would have never imagined doing.”
